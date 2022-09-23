Mounds View remained unbeaten in conference with a 7-0 win over Stillwater on Thursday. The Mustangs are 8-5 overall and 7-0 in the Suburban East with two matches left. The Mustangs singles lineup was Katerina Smiricinschi, Isabella Myrland, Annabelle Huang, and Reese Wahlstrand in singles. The doubles lineup was Amanda Diao/Avery Schifsky, Rory Wahlstrand/Shae Cockerell, and Emily Aman/Stella Fagerlie in doubles. 

