Mounds View is 6-0 in the Suburban East Conference after defeating the Forest Lake Rangers 6-1 on Tuesday. Katerina Smiricinschi in singles, and Amanda Diao/Shae Crockarell in doubles, head the lineup for the Mustangs (7-5 overall).
Mustangs 6, Forest Lake 1
SINGLES — (1) Katerina Smiricinschi, MV, def. Malia McKinnon 6-4, 6-1 (2) Lucy Saari, FL, def. Rory Wahlstrand 2-6, 6-4, 11-9 (3) Isabella Myrland, MV, def. Ellie Zowin 6-2, 6-2 (4) Reese Wahlstrand, MV, def. Maeta Williams 6-1, 6-2
DOUBLES — (1) Amanda Diao/Shae Crockarell, MV, def. Allie Siebenaler/Sydney Wiener 6-3, 6-1 (2) Avery Schifsky/Annabelle Huang , MV, def. Emily Ryan/Rylen Kissell 6-1, 6-2 (3) Emily Aman/Stella Fagerlee, MV, def. Petra Zeidler/Maren Wallinga 6-0, 6-0
