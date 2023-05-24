Mahtomedi captured the Section 4AA championship with a 4-3 win over Mounds View at home Tuesday, sweeping the singles matches.
The top-seeded Zephyrs will take a 17-5 record into the state tournament starting June 6 at the University of Minnesota. Mounds View finished 13-8.
Each team is a conference champion, Mahtomedi in the Metro East and Mounds View in the Suburban East, with each also playing several highly-ranked non-conference foes.
Mahtomedi’s singles winners were Sam Rathmanner over eighth-grader Soren Swenson 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Brandon Pham over Bryen Hule 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, Jack Allaben over eighth-grader Anders Swenson 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3, and senior Dylan Pham over Andrew Hermes 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4. Allaben’s win was the clincher.
In doubles, Mounds View’s doubles winners were Parker Bryntesen/Nolan Jones over Aidan Wald/Zach Burge 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1, Sidharth Sharma/Michael Wang over Luke Roettger/Tommy Bengtson 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2; and Christian Forbes/Max Daigle over Reese Nelson/Max Hendrickson 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3.
The section singles and doubles competition is slated for Wednesday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.