Team falls short but Swenson, Alex brothers advance

Mounds View’s six-year dynasty as Section 4AA tennis champion ended with a 4-3 loss to Mahtomedi at home Friday, May 28.
The Mustangs, who were the reigning state team champions from 2019, will still be well-represented at state, by reigning state singles champion Bjorn Swenson, and the doubles team of Christo and Emmanuel Alex, as they captured section titles. Individual state competition will start June 10 at Prior Lake High School.
Mahtomedi (19-5) swept doubles in the upset of the top-seeded Mustangs (14-6).
Playing on their home courts, the Mustangs quickly took a 3-0 lead as Swenson and both Alex brothers breezed at 1-2-3 singles, winning 36 of 37 games.
But Mahtomedi would not lose again. Dylan Pham got the last singles point, No. 4, and their doubles lineup did the rest. It was 3-3 when Mahtomedi’s David Azcona and Evin Sougstad pulled out a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 3 over Sidharth Sharma and Peter Culp.
Swenson, a junior, rolled through singles competition Tuesday and Thursday at home, beating North St. Paul’s Carson Line of North 6-0, 6-0; Centennial’s Zach Chaffey 6-0, 6-0; Azcona 6-0, 6-0; and St. Paul Central’s Riley Eddins 6-2, 6-1.
The Alex sibs beat Stillwater’s Gabe Jahnke and Eli Nelson 6-1, 6-0; St. Paul Central’s Oscar Vargi and Garrison Ash 6-0, 6-0; Dylan and Brandon Pham 6-1, 6-0; and Allaben and Rathmanner 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1.
Yatharth Sharma in singles, and Turkington and Culp in doubles, each won once before losing.
Mahtomedi 4, Mounds View 3.
SINGLES —(1) Bjorn Swenson, MV, def. Will Lieberman 6-0, 6-0 (2) Christo Alex, MV, def. Brandon Pham 6-1, 6-0 (3) Emmanuel Alex, MV, def. Adam Radabaugh 6-0, 6-0 (4) Dylan Pham, Mah, def. Philip Apel 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES — (1) Sam Rathmanner/Wyatt Hanson, Mah, def. Johnny Yue/Yatharth Sharma 6-1, 6-2 (2) Jack Allaben/Sam Kalkman, Mah, def. Luke Turkington/Josh Lange 6-3, 6-4 (3) David Azcona/Evin Sougstad, Mah, def. Sidharth Sharma/Peter Culp 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
