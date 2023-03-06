Mounds View swimmers picked up two medals and scored in four events at the state Class 2A swimming meet Friday and Saturday.
Mustang senior Josh Wallin placed third in the backstroke with a time of 50.12 seconds, after qualifying with a 50.24 prelim.
The Mustang medley relay placed fifth with Wallin, Nathan Hare, Steven Zhou and Justin Wang in a time of 1:35.88, after going 1:36.61 in the preliminaries.
Mounds View also scored points in the consolation finals of the 200 freestyle relay, placing 14th, with Wang Theo Gafencu, Danny Bai, and Hare, in 1:28.75, after advance with a 1:27.98 in prelims.
Wang, a senior, placed 12th breaststroke with 1:00.32, after going 1:00.56 in prelims.
The Mustangs, coached by Chris Yauch, placed 15th in team points.
