Mounds View’s Darah Ostrom and Alana Schmitzer each scored points in the state Class AA swimming meet that concluded Saturday evening.
Ostrom, senior diver, placed 14th among 32 state qualifiers with a score of 328.60 for 11 dives Thursday and Saturday. She qualified for state with a second-place finish in Section 4AA with 382.90. Ostrom is a rare diver who is also a swimmer. At the section meet, she placed 12th in butterfly and fourth in 200 freestyle relay,
Schmitzer, junior, placed 15th in 100 freestyle with a 54.94 time in the finals. She advanced to consolation finals with 54.37 in the prelims Friday. She qualified with second place in the section with 54.75.
The Mustang medley relay team did not make the top 16, finishing in 1:52.82, off their section time of 1:51.43.
