Mounds View junior Josh Wallin reached the finals in the 100 backstroke at the state Class 2A swimming meet and placed eighth in 51.91 seconds Saturday evening at the University of Minnesota. He had a 51.28 in the preliminaries. The Mustangs’ medley relay team of Josh Wallin, Nathan Hare, Steven Zhou and Justin Wang placed 15th in 1:39.87.
