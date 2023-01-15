The Mounds View swimmers placed second in the Section 4AA true-team meet in Stillwater on Saturday. Team scoring was Stillwater 808, Mounds View 707, St. Paul Central 647, White Bear Lake 455, North St. Paul 345 and Roseville 18.
The Mustangs won the opening event, medley relay, with Josh Wallin, Luke Schmitzer, Tyler Quatrain and Justin Wang, in 1:40.42, and the closing event, the 400 freestyle relay, with Danny Bai, Quatrain, Schmitzer and Wallin, in 3:18.85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.