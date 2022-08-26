The Mounds View swimmers place third among give teams in the Suburban East Conference relays to open the season Thursday in Stillwater. Team scoring was Stillwater 152, Cretin-Derham Hall 132, Mounds View 128, Forest Lake 126 and White Bear Lake 82. (The other half of the conference had a similar meet at East Ridge.) The Mustangs placed second in three of the nine events — the 200 freestyle (Olivia Landberg, Hannah Song, Alexis Easley and Brynn Mills), the 400 individual medley (Erika Turkington, Kaylee McKee, Maren Durand, and Ellie Bina), and the 800 freestyle (Alana Schmitzer, Mills, Turkington, and Bina).
Swimming: Mustangs place 3rd of 5 in relay meet to open season
Latest News
- Swimming: Mustangs place 3rd of 5 in relay meet to open season
- Tennis: White Bear tops Simley 5-2
- Girls soccer: Mustangs lose opener at Blaine 3-0
- Hugo establishes temporary moratorium banning sale of THC
- Valuable learning tool
- Construction wheels stop turning — for the moment
- Tennis: Bears beat Hill-Murray 5-2 in 2022-23 lid lifter
- HUGO POLICE REPORTS
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘No parking’ signs ordered for restaurant dock
- Paulson snags Dellwood crown by one stroke
- Former business owner requests city reconsider rezone
- Support your public schools
- White Bear Lake drops to trigger point for irrigation ban
- Outhouse archeologist digs up more than dirt
- Jennifer Keese
- Blue Heron Days grand marshal ‘heart and soul’ of Lino Lakes community
- The butterfly effect of 1 pollinator garden at a time
- Fresh & Natural store closes after 22 years in Shoreview
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Legals VH 8-3-22 (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 2
Online Poll
Do you have a wish list of how you'd like to enjoy the remaining days of summer?
The season is fleeting, but there's still time to engage in some quintessential summertime activities.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.