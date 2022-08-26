The Mounds View swimmers place third among give teams in the Suburban East Conference relays to open the season Thursday in Stillwater. Team scoring was Stillwater 152, Cretin-Derham Hall 132, Mounds View 128, Forest Lake 126 and White Bear Lake 82. (The other half of the conference had a similar meet at East Ridge.) The Mustangs placed second in three of the nine events — the 200 freestyle (Olivia Landberg, Hannah Song, Alexis Easley and Brynn Mills), the 400 individual medley (Erika Turkington, Kaylee McKee, Maren Durand, and Ellie Bina), and the 800 freestyle (Alana Schmitzer, Mills, Turkington, and Bina).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.