The Mounds View swimmers placed second in the Section 4AA meet, and had state qualifiers in six events, in action Thursday through Saturday in Stillwater.
The Mustangs were second of eight teams behind perennial champion Stillwater.
Will Quackenbush, senior, and Sam Magnuson, junior, placed 1-2 in the 50 free style with 21.30 and 22.52, respectively.
Quackenbush also won the breaststroke (57.27).
Isaac Pan, senior, won the butterfly in 52.21 and placed second in the individual medley with 1:55.61.
Josh Wallin, a freshman, teamed with Quackenbush, Pan and Magnuson to win the medley relay in 1:36.76.
Pan, Jack Valentine, Magnsuon and Quackenbush won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:27.93.
Also reaching the finals:
Wallin tied for third in the 100 freestyle (50.01) and Nick Valentine, senior, was eighth (52.30). Wallin was sixth in the backstroke (55.75). Ben Goldman, senior, was seventh in breaststroke (1:05.09) and Micah Vranyes, sophomore, was eighth (1:07.07).
Justin Rauenhorst, junior, placed fifth in the 200 free (1:51.18) with Matthew Shen, sophomore, seventh (1:52.12). In the 500, Shen placed fifth (5:04.12) and Rauenhorst seventh (5:06.90).
The Mustangs 400 free relay placed third with Rauenhorst, Shen, junior Isaac Landin and Wallin (3:39.31).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.