Mounds View will have three girls in four events at the state swimming meet after finishing runner-up as a team in the Section 4AA meet last weekend.
Placing second in their events to qualify for state were Alli Misialek in the butterfly (57.65) and backstroke (59.28), Annie Moen in the 50 freestyle (24.72), and Megan West in the 100 freestyle (53.17).
State Class AA swimming will be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16, at the University of Minnesota, 6 p.m each evening.
Team scoring in action at Stillwater on Thursday, Friday and Saturday was Stillwater 670, Mounds View 519, St. Anthony Village 252, White Bear Lake 201, Roseville Area 186, Tartan 133, North 73 and Harding 44.
Zoe Rylander placed third in the 50 free (24.91) and 100 free (53.71). West was third in the 200 freestyle (1:56.17). Moen was fifth in the 100 (55.27). Dara Ostrom placed fourth in diving (290.30) with Addy Koll sixth (273.90).
Also reaching section finals were Ellie Lynch, fourth in breaststroke (1:11.9) and fifth in the medley (2:22.25); Nora Waffensmith, fifth in 50 free (25.44) and sixth in backstroke (1:02.66); Laney Schwieters, sixth in butterfly (1:02.75) and eighth in 500 free (5:46.13); Maren Duran, sixth in the 200 free (2:07.23) with Silah Yurttas eighth (2:24.85); Alexis Easley, seventh in butterfly (1:02.92); Erika Turkington, seventh in the 500 freestyle (5:43:43); Anna Montgomery, seventh in breaststroke (1:13.68); and Corrina Schell, eighth in backstroke (1:07.37).
The Mustangs took second in two relays — the 200 freestyle with West, Lynch, Moen and Rylander in 1:40.10, and the 400 freestyle with West, Misialek, Moen and Rylander in 3:24.22.
