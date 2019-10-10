The Mounds View swimmers lost to East Ridge 105-79 on Thursday evening, giving the Mustangs a 5-3 record. Mustang divers placed 1-2 with Addy Knoll scoring 165.60 and Dara Ostrom 165.00. Alli Misalek won butterfly in 1:00.08. Annie Moen won 50 free in 25.55. The 200 free style relay team of Mackenzie Groth, Sila Yurttas, Megan West, and Moen won in 1:45.75. Second-places were earned by West in 100 and 200 freestyle and Misialek in backstroke. The Mustangs will compete in section true-team Friday and Saturday in Stillwater and will close the regular season at Forest Lake on Tuesday.
