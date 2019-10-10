The Mounds View swimmers lost to East Ridge 105-79 on Thursday evening, giving the Mustangs a 5-3 record. Mustang divers placed 1-2 with Addy Knoll scoring 165.60 and Dara Ostrom 165.00. Alli Misalek won butterfly in 1:00.08. Annie Moen won 50 free in 25.55. The 200 free style relay team of Mackenzie Groth, Sila Yurttas, Megan West, and Moen won in 1:45.75. Second-places were earned by West in 100 and 200 freestyle and Misialek in backstroke. The Mustangs will compete in section true-team Friday and Saturday in Stillwater and will close the regular season at Forest Lake on Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.