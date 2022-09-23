Mounds View lost a dual meet to Cretin-Derham Hall 102-84 on Thursday evening. First-places for the Mustangs were earned by freshman Ellie Bina in the 200 freestyle (1:58.99) and butterfly (59.38), senior Alana Schmitzer in the 50 freestyle (25.61) and breaststroke (1:12.27), and senior Maddie Boespflug in diving (207.05). The Mustangs had the top three in diving with  sophomores Tyler Ostrom and Bria Mills close behind.

