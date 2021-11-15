Mounds View will have three entrants — Darah Ostrom, Alana Schmitzer and the 200 medley relay team — in the state Class 2A swimming meet after qualifying Section 4AA. All placed second in the sectional at Stillwater, Thursday through Saturday.
State diving preliminaries will be held Thursday evening, swim prelims Friday evening and finals Saturday evening, at the University of Minnesota.
The Mustangs placed third among seven teams behind perennial champion Stillwater and Woodbury.
Ostrom, a senior diver, scored 382.90 points, second behind Woodbury’s Gabby Mauder (452.90).
Schmitzer, a junior, placed second in 100 freestyle with a season-best 54.75, behind Stillwater’s Ellie Kill (54.40).
The medley relay team of sophomore Siri Wilkes, Schmitzer, sophomore Alexis Easley and senior Sara Wilkowske was second in 1:51.43, behind Stillwater (1:46.69).
Also reaching section finals were: Schmitzer, fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:58.84); Reese Bjorklund, sixth in diving, (320.20); Bria Mills, eighth in diving (316.55); Sara Wilkowske, sixth the 50 freestyle (26.09); Erika Turkington, sixth in individual medley (2:22.06) and eighth in butterfly (1:03.27); and sophomore Siri Wilkes, fifth in the butterfly (season-best 1:01.16) and seventh in the backstroke (1:01.51).
Reaching the consolation round were: Maren Durand ninth, Elly Lynch 10th and Wilkowske 16th in the 100 freestyle; Brynn Mills 10th, Olivia Landberg 12th and Gina Song 13th in the 200 freestyle; Alexis Easley ninth and Ostrom 12th in butterfly; Durand ninth, Carolina Galas 11th and Corina Schell 15th in backstroke; and Audrey Quakenbush 10th, Grace Bury 11th and Jamie Nick 16th in breaststroke.
The 200 freestyle relay placed fourth with Wilkowske, Darah Ostrom, Lynch and Schmitzer (1:41.41).
Team scoring was Stillwater 627, Woodbury 468.5, Mounds View 321.5, Roseville 250, White Bear Lake 147, Tartan 101 and North St. Paul 52.
