The Mounds View swimmers ended Stillwater’s 10-year reign in Section 4AA boys swimming and qualified for state in four events on Saturday in Stillwater.
The Mustangs tallied 475 points, Stillwater 400, Roseville Area 320, White Bear Lake 225, North St. Paul 202, St. Paul Central 202, Tartan 178 and St. Paul Harding 66.
Josh Wallin was the backstroke champion in a time of 52.05. He led off the first place 200 medley team that included Nathan Hare, Steven Zhou and Justin Wang. Their time was 1:39.14. Micah Vranyes placed second in breaststroke with 1:01.99.
Danny Bai placed third in the individual medley. Justin Wang, Micah Vranyes and Hare placed 3-4-5 in the 50 freestyle. Zhou was third in the butterfly and breaststroke. Wallin was third in the100 freestyle with Wang and Hare fifth and sixth.
Hare placed fifth and Mathen Shen sixth in the 200 free. In the 500, Luke Schmitzer was fourth, Hare fifth and Shen sixth. Theo Gafencu was sixth in the butterfly. The 200 freestyle team of Vranyes, Hare, Shen and Wang placed third.
