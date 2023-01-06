Mounds View defeat Roseville Area 101-74 on Thursday evening,Jan. 5. Event winners were for the Mustangs were Danny Bai (200 free 1:56.99, and 100 free, 50.84), Justin Wang (50 free, 23.03, and butterfly, 57.54), Luke Schmitzer (500 free, 5:17.10), and Josh Wallin (backstroke, 57.58). The Mustangs won all three relays: the medley with Wallin, Steven Zhou, Bai and Nathan Hare; the 200 free with Hare, Lawrence Ben, Theo Gafencu, and Wang; and the 400 free with Bai, Tyler Quatrin, Wang and Wallin.
