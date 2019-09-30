Mounds View swimmers beat Cretin-Derham Hall 102-75 last Thursday evening, improving to 3-2 in dual meets.
The Mustangs have also beaten Roseville Area and Park of Cottage Grove, while losing to Stillwater and Woodbury.
Individual winners for the Mustangs were Annie Moen in the 50 freestyle (25.69), Darah Ostrom in diving (195.7), Alli Misialek in butterfly (1:01.03), Megan West in backstroke (1:04.95) and Elly Lynch in breaststroke (1:14.53).
Relay wins came in the medley with Misialek, Lynch, Alexis Easley and Mackenzie Groth (1:57.67) and the 200 free with West, Lynch, Moen and Zoe Rylander (1:44.27).
Placing second were West (200 free), Groth (50 free), Addie Koll (diving), Easley (butterfly) and Rylander (100 free)
