The Mounds View swimmers were runners-up in the Section 4AA true-team meet behind Stillwater on Friday and Saturday, and have a 5-3 record in dual meets.
Stillwater, meet host and perennial champion, scored 1041.5, Mounds View 845.5, St. Anthony Village 556, White Bear Lake 496 and Roseville Area 45.
Annie Moen won the 50 freestyle in 25.27. That was their best event with Zoe Rylander third (25.67), Mackenzie Groth seventh (26.84) and Nora Waffensmith eighth (27.00).
Other strong events for the Mustangs were butterfly with Alli Misalek (59.91) second, Rylander fourth and Olivia Schuette seventh; backstroke with Misialek (1:02.83) second, Megan West fourth, Nora Waffensmith seventh and Shelby Scott eighth; 100 freestyle with West (56.25) fourth, Moen fifth, Groth seventh and Scott eighth; diving with Darah Ostrom fourth (309.95) and Addy Knoll sixth (274.10); 500 freestyle with Erica Turkington], Lily Baber, Durand and Lainy Schwieters finishing 6-7-8-9; and breaststroke with Elly Lynch (1:14.26) fourth, Alana Schmitzer seventh and Sila Yurttas ninth.
Two Mustangs relays took second, the medley with Misialek, Lynch, Rylander and Mackenzie Groth (1:56.58), and 200 freestyle with West, Sila Yurttas, Groth and Moen (1:44.38). Maren Durand and Turkington finished 7-8 in the 200 freestyle. Lynch, Yurttas and Baber finished 5-7-8 in the medley.
The Mustangs have a 5-3 record after beating Cretin-Derham Hall 102-76 and Irondale 95-86, then losing to East Ridge 105-79, in their last three meets. There’s one dual meet left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.