Mounds View defeated White Bear Lake 104-71 on Tuesday evening in White Bear Lake. Winning events for the Mustangs were Luke Schmitzer (200 freestyle, 1:54.89), Nathan Hare (individual medley, 2:08.77), Josh Wallin (50 freestyle, 22.37), Theo Gafencu (butterfly, 1:00.12), Justin Wang (100 freestyle, 50.86, and breaststroke, 1:04.53), Danny Bai (backstroke, 57.65). The Mustangs won all three relays. Winning events for the Bears were Benedict Hoefer (500 freestyle, 5:27.62) and Anthony Parada Romera (diving, 170.85).

