The Mounds View swimmers won their dual meet opener against Roseville Area 105-73 on Thursday evening.
The Mustangs had the winner in every event but diving.
Individual victors were Elly Lynch in individual medley (2:28.61) and breaststroke (1:15.65), Annie Moen in 50 free (25.48) and 100 free (58.03), Megan West in the 200 free (2:05.92), Alli Misialek in butterfly (1:00.99), Zoe Rylander in 500 free (5:37.39), and Nora Waffensmith in backstroke (1:07.06).
Relay winners were Misialek, Anna Montgomery, Moen and Waffensmith in the medley (1:59.45); Moen, Misialek, West and Rylander in the 200 freestyle (1:45.74); and West, Mackenzie Groth, Misialek, and Rylander in the 400 freestyle (3:57.00).
