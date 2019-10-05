The Mounds View swimmers beat Irondale 95-86 on Thursday evening, improving to 4-2 in dual meets.
Individual event winners for the Mustangs were Annie Moen in the 50 freestyle (25.53), Darah Ostrom in diving (183.65), Alli Misialek in the butterfly (1:01.07), and Laney Schwieters in 500 freestyle (5:59.66).
The Mustangs won the 200 freestyle relay with Zoe Rylander, Elly Lynch, Misialek, and Moen (1:44.07), and 400 freestyle relay with Natalie Jahnsen, Nora Waffensmith, Shelby Scott and Megan West (4:06.33).
Placing second were West in the 200 freestyle and backstroke, Rylander in individual medley and 100 freestyle, Addy Knoll in diving, Moen in butterfly, and Lilly Baber in the 500.
