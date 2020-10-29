Mounds View’s girls swim team ended its season with a second-place finish in the Section 4AA meet at Stillwater on Oct. 24.
Stillwater won every event, and had the top three or four in several events, piling up 713 points. Mounds View was best of the rest with 488 points for second among six teams. Roseville was third with 366.
Top Mustang finishes in individual events were fourth-places by Darah Ostrom in diving and Alexis Easley in the butterfly. Placing fifth were Sila Yurttas in individual medley, Laney Schwieters in 50 freestyle, Elly Lynch in 100 freestyle, Alana Schmitzer in 500 freestyle and Siri Wilkes in backstroke. All three Mustang relay teams placed second.
Team scoring
(1) Stillwater 713 (2) Mounds View 488 (3) Roseville 366 (4) White Bear Lake 164 (5) Tartan 127 (6) St. Paul Harding 54
Mustangs who scored
200 medley relay — (2) Siri Wilkes, Alana Schmitzer, Alexis Easley, Elly Lynch, 1:54.50
200 freestyle — (6) Brynn Mills 2:06,53 (9) Corrina Schell 2:11.33 (11) Gina Song 2:14.90
200 individual medley — (5) Sila Yurttas 2:19.42 (6) Erika Turkington 2:21.50 (7) Audrey Quackenbush 2:22.00 (9) Olivia Schuette 2:26.57
50 freestyle — (5) Laney Schwieters 25.91 (7) Sara Wilkowske 26,47 (8) Easley 26.54 (13) Claire Kidwell 27.62
Diving — (4) Darah Ostrom 339.75 (8) Reese Bjorklund 289.90 (10) Madeline Boespflug 276.30 (13) Bria Mills 259.20
100 butterfly — (4) Easley 1:01.05 (6) Turkington 1:02.93 (7) Wilkes 1:03.15 (9) Schuette 1:06.60
100 freestyle — (5) Lynch 57.25 (6) Schwieters 57.25 (8) Brynn Mills 58.94 (9) Keaton Riebel 59.22
500 freestyle — (5) Schmitzer 5:39.05 (8) Ostrom 5:56.58 (9) Song 6:02.90 (10) Haley Montgomery 6:25.19
200 freestyle relay — (2) Schwieters, Yurrtas, Wilkowske, Brynn Mills 1:44.91
100 backstroke — (5) Wilkes 1;02.20 (6) Shelby Scott 1:05.43 (7) Maren Durand 1:05.92 (10) Ella Boyles 1:07.50
100 breaststroke — (7) Schmitzer 1:11.23 (8) Lynch 1:13.18 (9) Yurttas 1:13.89 (11) Katelyn Welle 1:19.27
400 freestyle relay — (2) Easley, Brynn Mills, Schmitzer, Lynch, 3:40.27
