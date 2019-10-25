Mounds View swimmers won their final dual meet over White Bear Lake 104-73 on Thursday evening at home.
The Mustangs finished duals 6-3. Next will be Section 4AA at Stillwater, Nov. 7-8-9.
Eight different Mustangs won individual events — Mackenzie Petty in 200 freestyle (2:14.91), Megan West in medley (2:10.82), Annie Moen in 50 freestyle (25.47), Alli Misialek in butterfly (59.63), Zoe Rylander in 100 freestyle (55.63), Erika Turkington in 500 freestyle (5:52.42), Nora Waffensmith in backstroke (1:07.25), Elly Lynch in breaststroke (1:15.30).
Mustang relay first-places were posted in the 200 medley with West, Lynch, Alexis Easley and Alana Schmitzer (2:03.48), 200 freestyle with Rylander, Lynch, Moen and Misialek (1:45.03), and 400 freestyle with Keaton Richel, Sara Wilkowske, Laney Schwieters, and Turkington (4:10.00).
