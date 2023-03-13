Once Steven Zhou figured out how to manage his time — with so much he wanted to accomplish as a swimmer, musician and student — he settled into a very productive high school career at Mounds View.
So much so that Zhou, his school’s boy nominee for the Triple A Award, was named as the Region 5AA winner of the award. He’ll be one of 32 student/athletes presented at halftime of the televised Class AA boys basketball state finals March 25.
A swimmer, Zhou recently capped his career with a fifth-place medal in the medley relay at the state Class 2A meet. He was all-conference three times and made state appearances. Zhou plays violin in the school orchestra. He was chosen for the Minnesota Youth Symphonies starting last spring. Academically, he holds a 4.45 weighted grade point average. He lists biology and math as his favorite subjects.
“I used to struggle a lot with finding a balance between the three,” stated Zhou. “I would often put high expectations on myself, not wanting to face failure (which) resulted in me feeling overwhelmed. At the swimming section finals in my freshman year, I could barely bring myself to sit with the others at the pool, panicking in my head about my upcoming race.”
However, Zhou was able to develop discipline and self-management skills as he went along, and learned how to stay calm under pressure, and help other do so as well, he said.
“Going into the future, I'm confident to say that I will be able to keep a level head, even in stressful situations. I hope that I will be able to use my lessons in academics, athletics, and the arts to better aid myself and others.”
Zhou has also been active in Math Club, Science Olympiad, and Economics Club. He helped the math team place second in a state meet, and the Econ team place second in a state Personal Finance Decathlon, each during his junior year.] in
In college, he intends to major in Biology or Pre-Med. He has not yet chosen a college.
