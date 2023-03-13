Once Steven Zhou figured out how to manage his time — with so much he wanted to accomplish as a swimmer, musician and student — he settled into a very productive high school career at Mounds View.

So much so that Zhou, his school’s boy nominee for the Triple A Award, was named as the Region 5AA winner of the award. He’ll be one of 32 student/athletes presented at halftime of the televised Class AA boys basketball state finals March 25.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.