Tennis: Mustangs’ Swenson places 5th in USTA national meet
Mounds View’s reigning state tennis singles champion, Bjorn Swenson, placed fifth among 128 entrants the USTA’s National Level 1 Invitational Tournament in Indianapolis May 1-5. “A tremendous feat,” noted Scott Sundstrom, Mustangs coach.
Swenson won seven of eight matches. Swenson, a junior who was the 2019 Class 2A singles champion as a freshman, won seven of eight matches in Indianapolis.
Emmanuel Alex also competed at the national tournament so the Mustangs were missing their 1-2 players when they lost two matches at the Edina Invitational, which included seven top-ten ranked teams. They have a 10-3 record.
The Mustangs, reigning state champs from 2019, had a “golden match,” Sundstrom said, against Park where they had all 6-0, 6-0 wins. This week, they will face four ranked teams, including East Ridge on Tuesday for the conference title.
Softball: Mustangs lose 5 of last 6
The Mounds View softball team has a 4-9 record after losing five of their last six games. Their lone win in that stretch was against East Ridge 6-3. Top hitters are Abbie Thompson, .444 with 11 RBI’s and 13 runs; Macy Hanks, .385 with three homers and 13 RBI’s; Ashley Branco, .400 with one homer; Clara Gustafson, .353; Erin Carlson, .314; and Ava Bennett, .308 with one homer.
Girls lacrosse: Mustangs (3-5) beat Irondale
The Mounds View Mustangs beat Irondale 13-6 last Friday, with Reagan Valois notching four goals, Ella Westerman three, and Haley Montgomery and Elsa Lohman two each. The Mustangs have a 3-5 record. Amy Binder has 13 goals, Montgomery 11, Valois nine and Westerman eight, Leaders in ground balls are Westerman with 25 and Binder 19.
Track: McArthur, Skelly are 1-2 in 1600 on state honor roll
Mounds View runners Elliott McArthur and Will Skelly have the top two reported times in the state for the 1600 meters this season, according to the track honor roll on the athletic.net web site. McArthur, a sophomore, won with 4:16.89 and Skelly, a junior, was second with 4:17.88 in a Wayzata meet on May 7. McArthur also has the best time in the 3200 run, 9:20.45, set April 22 in Rosemount. In the 800 run, Skelly is second with 1:56.07 and McArthur third with 1:57.47, both set at Wayzata. Mounds View’s 4x400 relay also ranks first with a 3:26.97 recorded by Ellis Maloney, Skelly, McArthur, and Victor Lelinga, also in Wayzata. On the girls team, junior Hadley Streit ranks third in shot put with 39-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.