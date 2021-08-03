Solid performance from local sailor at Olympics

Lara Dallman-Weiss, the Olympic Games sailor with local roots, and her partner Nikki Barnes, were holding ninth place in the two-person dinghy competition in Tokyo as this edition of Shoreview Press went to press.
Dallman-Weiss and Barnes stayed in contention with a second-place finish in the second race Sunday, the fourth day of competition, after placing 19th in the first race of the day. Their event is officially known as the 470 class.
The top 10 among 21 teams after Monday’s two races will advance to the finals Wednesday. The
top three get gold, silver and bronze medals.
Dallman-Weiss, 30, a Shoreview native and 2007 graduate of Mounds View High School, grew up sailing at White Bear Yacht Club. She attended Eckerd College in Florida to continue racing. Two years ago, she joined forces with Barnes, a Coast Guard officer. They are based in Miami.
Dallman-Weiss commented on their dramatic turnaround Sunday in a press release from US Sailing.
“In our first race today, we didn’t happen to have the best first beat and we weren’t able to come back after that,” Dallman-Weiss said, adding that hot, bright conditions were a factor.
In their second race, they had an “O flag” — a signal from the race commute to indicate that pumping the sails is allowed during racing — the whole time.
“And I had a fire lit in me after the first race,” she said. “In the second race, we worked really well together and it was a constant negotiation between working on height, speed, and being physical.”
The Olympic Games started July 23 and will end Aug. 8.
