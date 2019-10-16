Mounds View’s bid for a surprise state tournament trip was scuttled by St. Paul Central 2-1 on Tuesday evening in the Section 5AA finals in St. Paul.
The No. 5 seeded Mustangs, who tripped No. 1 Park Center 2-1 in the semifinals, were not able to come up with a second straight upset and finished 9-8-1.
Central (17-1), repeating as section champion, took a 2-0 early in the second half as midfielder Riaz Kelley scored on a strong header off a corner kick in the 46th minute, and forward Assem Elsayad scored on a through ball in the 48th minute.
The Mustangs got on the board with two minutes left as senior Bijan Asadi bent a 28-yard free kick into the upper corner of the net.
The Mustangs were 8-3-1 in their last twelve games after a 1-5 start. finishing runner-up in Section 5AA and fourth place in the SEC. They advanced to section finals for the third time in four seasons.
