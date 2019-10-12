Mounds View lost a penalty kicks battle to Roseville Area 2-1 in the Section 5AA semifinals on Saturday, snapping a six-game win streak and ending their season with an 11-7 record.
Lillian Nowatzke scored for No. 3 seeded Mound View in the ninth minute. Kallie Tuominen tied the score four minutes later on a free kick for No. 2 Roseville.
On a cold, snowy, windy day, Mounds View continued to play the rugged defense they’ve been showing late in the season, but could not find the net again either.
The remaining 77 minutes of regulation and 10 minutes of overtime went scoreless, leaving it up to penalty kicks. The Raiders got the edge right away with Tuominen leading off and making her kick while Nowatzke’s was foiled by goalie Bella DiGiorno. Roseville went on to win it 4-2.
"We're coming off a season where we went 2-10-2, and we have a lot of young players," said Mustang coach Katelyn Fast, whose varsity has just three seniors.
"Seeing our girls play with confidence, and finishing the season with six shutouts before today, has us excited about what we accomplished this season and how we're going to build into next season."
Mounds View beat Irondale 3-1 in the first round Thursday with Leah Ban, Lainy Ballinger and Nowatze putting the ball in the net and April Lashomb in goal made three saves.
The Mustangs shut out their last four regular-season opponents — Forest Lake 8-0, Henry Sibley 1-0, Park 2-0 and Irondale 5-0 — and allowed only four goals in their last eight games. They finished 4-5 in the Suburban East Conference.
“Our back line has great chemistry with each other,” Fast said. “They trust one another, communicate well, have great shape and cover for each other when one gets beat.”
Sarah Kothlow, Ellie Keillor, Ella Herbert, Lauren Danielson and Claire Redlinger have all played a huge role across the back, the coach said. Lauren McAlpine and Lashomb have shared minutes in goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.