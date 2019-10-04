With five different players finding the net, the Mounds View Mustang beat Irondale 5-0 in their conference final Thursday evening at Irondale.
The Mustangs finished 5-3-1 in Suburban East Conference for fourth place among 10 teams. They are 7-6-1 overall, and 6-1-1 in the last eight games, and will close the regular season hosting Park Center on Saturday, 1 p.m.
“We are definitely playing much better soccer the second half of the season,” said coach Joe Warren. “We started the season as a young club, and we have gained valuable experience for the sections.”
Benjamin Franz, junior defender, notched his first varsity goal, assisted by Bobby Moua, in the 11th minute. Uzair Ahmed scored on a solid strike from Zach Zengue to take a 2-0 lead just five minutes later.
Aaron Hill deflected an excellent free kick from Joseph Swallen for the third goal. Tyler Xiong, another junior defender, beat the goalie for a 4-0 halftime lead. Matthew Martinson capped the scoring with a strong left-footed kick in the second half.
Alex Catrine was in goal for the shutout win for the Mustangs.
