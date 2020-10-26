The Mounds View girls soccer team lost the Section 5AA championship game to Champlin Park 2-1 on Saturday afternoon in Champlin.
Paige Kalal of the top-seeded Rebels steersd two shots past Mounds View’s outstanding goalie Lauren McAlpine in the first half. Mounds View allowed only nine goals in 14 matches this season.
Lauren Ballinger had the goal for Mounds View, also in the first half, assisted by Jess Eischens. The Mustangs finished 9-3-2.
McAlpine stopped six of eight shots on goal. Champlin Park’s Sarah Martin stopped six of seven.
Kalal had 14 goals and 19 assists to lead Champlin Park (12-1-1) in scoring. Mallie Mathis had 22 goals and six assists.
