Mounds View, continuing to play stout defense late in the season, beat Irondale 3-1 in the first round of Section 5AA on Thursday.
The No. 3 seeded Mustangs (10-6) will play at No. 2 Roseville Area on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the semifinals.
The Mustangs shut out their last four regular-season opponents — Forest Lake 8-0, Henry Sibley 1-0, Park 2-0 and Irondale 5-0 — and have allowed only three goals in their last seven games.
“Our back line has great chemistry with each other,” coach Katelynn Fast said. “They trust one another, communicate well, have great shape and cover for each other when one gets beat.”
Sarah Kothlow, Ellie Keillor, Ella Herbert, Lauren Danielson and Claire Redlinger have all played a huge role across the back, the coach said. Lauren McAlpine and Lashomb have shared minutes in most of the shutouts.
Leah Ban, Lainy Ballinger and Lilly Nowatze put the ball in the net and April Lashomb in goal made three saves.
