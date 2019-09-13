Mounds View boys soccer defeated defending state champion Stillwater 1-0 at home in a strong rain on Thursday.
Zach Zengue scored the lone goal for the Mustangs (2-5) midway through the second half. The sophomore midfielder made a strong move cutting quickly from left to right and fired from the top of the box into the back of the net.
“It was a great win against an excellent conference opponent,” said Mustangs coach Joe Warren. “Our team has been playing well the past few games and we finally put together a solid eighty minutes for the win.”
The Mounds View defense held the Ponies (2-3-2) to only three shots on goal all match.
“Our backline of DeMay, Conlin, Xiong and Mallikarjunan played excellent defense today,” added Warren. “Our goalies made the saves we needed for a shutout.”
Junior Alex Catrine and freshman Aidan Petrich combined in goal for the shutout.
Next week, the Mustangs play at SEC rival Cretin Derham Hall on Tuesday and at Spring Lake Park on Saturday.
