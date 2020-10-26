The Mounds View boys soccer team lost its opening match this season, and did not pick up a win until the fourth game, but never lost a match after that opener.
The Mustangs, coached by Joseph Warren, wound up riding their dominant defense all the way to the Section 5AA championship, capped by a 5-1 conquest of top-seeded Champlin Park in the finals there Saturday.
Mounds View finished 9-4-1 with seven shutouts and just eight goals allowed in 14 games. Anchored by goalie Alex Catrine, they came into the finals with six consecutive shutouts.
Finding the net for the Mustangs were Bryce Dullum, Benjamin Franz, Joseph Swallen, Alex Gutierrez and Uzair Ahmed.
In 11 of 14 matches, the Mustangs scored two goals or less. They did hit the five marker three times this year, but usually won with defense.
Leo Conneh scored in the first half for Champlin Park, the Northwest Suburban Conference champions who came into the finals with a 14-1 record.
This was the final match of the season. Normally the section champion advances to the state tournament, but, due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, all fall state tournaments were called off.
