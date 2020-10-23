Both Mounds View soccer teams will finish the season in section championship matches on Saturday after winning in the semifinals Wednesday evening.
The Mustang boys edged St. Paul Central 1-0, posting their sixth consecutive shutout and extending their unbeaten streak to 12 since an opening loss. Bryce Dullum scored the lone goal, off a corner kick, assisted by Uzair Ahmed.
The Mustang girls scuttled Roseville Area 6-1 with Ava Westlund and Jessica Eischens delivering two goals each and Leah Ban and Lainey Ballinger one each.
Both teams face Champlin Park and it will be a championship doubleheader at Mounds View on Saturday. The Mustangs girls (9-2-2) face the Rebels (11-1-1) at 2 p.m. The Mustang boys (8-1-4) face the Rebels (12-1) at 4 p.m.
Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, all fall state tournaments were called off, so the section finals will end the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.