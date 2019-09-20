Mounds View defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 3-1 on Tuesday evening and White Bear Lake 5-1 on Thursday evening, giving them a 4-5 overall record and 3-2 in the Suburban East Conference with three straight wins.
The Mustangs opened the scoring in the first half with as junior forward Uzair Ahmed battled off a defender to fire a shot just inside the near post.
Anton Burton, senior midfielder, made it 2-0 early in the second half with a chip shot just over the Bear goaltender. Senior co-captain and midfielder Bijan Asadi scored on a 20-yard low strike off a pass from soph midfielder Zach Zengue for a 3-1 lead. Burton notched his second goal on a one-touch shot off a strong pass from Asadi.
Senior forward Bobby Moua added a late goal with an assist by freshman mid Simon Greer for a 5-1 final margin. Junior goaltender Alex Catrine picked up the win in nets.
At Cretin-Derham Hall, the goals were scored by sophomore mid Foster Conlin, Zengue, and senior defender Zach Ahmed.
The Mustangs will play at Roseville on Tuesday and at Forest Lake on Thursday.
(Reports provided by Jim DeMay)
