The Mounds View boys soccer team lost its opener this year but has not lost since in nine straight matches, although four have ended in ties.
The Mustangs (5-1-4) tied Irondale 0-0 in their Suburban East Conference regular-season finale last Tuesday and beat White Bear Lake 2-0 in their conference playoff opener last week.
Jude Houle scored both goals against the Bears on Thursday with Uzair Ahmed assisting on both.
“I am very proud of the work they put in night in and night out,” said coach Joseph Warren.
The Mustangs hosted Roseville on Tuesday with the winner officially placing fifth in the conference. See presspubs.com for the outcome of that game.
After losing their opener to conference champion East Ridge 1-0, the Mustangs tied Woodbury 1-1 and Stillwater 1-1, beat Cretin-Derham Hall 2-0, tied White Bear Lake 1-1, and beat Roseville 2-1, Forest Lake 5-3 and Park 1-0,. before last week’s games.
The Mustangs placed fifth among 10 teams in the regular season, barely missing being one of the top four seeds competing for the title. “These games are still important for us as we prepare for the section tournament which begins Oct. 14,” said Warren.
With stellar play by the defensive back line and senior goalie Alex Catrine, the Mustangs have held opponents scoreless for the last 240 minutes. For the season, they’ve allowed seven goals in 10 games.
“We have a had a rotation of six guys who have shored up our back line, led by seniors Tyler Xiong, Ben Franz, and Noah Greer,” Warren said. “Foster Conlin, our stalwart junior center back, has consistently proven to be very difficult to get past.”
Warren added that backups Ryan Oh (senior) and AJ King (sophomore) have provided “significant relief minutes” at outside back. Backup goalie Aidan Petrich (sophomore) also a shutout, 1-0 against Park.
SEC final standings — East Ridge 7-2, Woodbury 6-2-1, Stillwater 5-2-2, Cretin-Derham Hall 5-2-2, Mounds View 4-1-4, Roseville 4-4-1, Forest Lake 3-6-1, White Bear Lake 2-5-2, Irondale 2-6-1, Park 1-9-0
