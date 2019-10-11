Mounds View beat Irondale 3-1 in the first round of Section 5AA on Thursday. The No. 3 seeded Mustangs (10-6) will play at No. 2 Roseville Area on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Mustangs shut out their last four regular-season opponents — Forest Lake 8-0, Henry Sibley 1-0, Park 2-0 and Irondale 5-0 — and have allowed only three goals in their last seven games. Their back line players are Ella Herbert, Lauren Danielson, Sarah Kothlow, Ellie Keillor and Claire Redlinger. They finished 4-5 in the Suburban East Conference.

