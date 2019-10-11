Mounds View beat Irondale 3-1 in the first round of Section 5AA on Thursday. The No. 3 seeded Mustangs (10-6) will play at No. 2 Roseville Area on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Mustangs shut out their last four regular-season opponents — Forest Lake 8-0, Henry Sibley 1-0, Park 2-0 and Irondale 5-0 — and have allowed only three goals in their last seven games. Their back line players are Ella Herbert, Lauren Danielson, Sarah Kothlow, Ellie Keillor and Claire Redlinger. They finished 4-5 in the Suburban East Conference.
Latest News
- Soccer: Mounds View girls tops Roseville 3-1 in section opener
- Cross country: Cougar boys place 6th of 14 in NW Suburban
- Cross country: Centennial girls place 4th of 14 in NW Suburban
- Volleyball: Centennial tops Sprihg Lake Parik, finishes 2nd in conference
- Soccer: Cougar girls stymie Coon Rapids, Blaine; reach finals vs. Andover
- Soccer: Centennial boys blank Coon Rapids, Duluth East, reach finals vs. Andover
- Swimming: Mustangs lose to East Ridge
- First loves: Hugo sisters reap state horsemanship honors
Most Popular
Articles
- Comfort food just when we’ll need it
- Lincoln Elementary named among top U.S. schools
- 2 more inducted into Centennial Hall of Fame
- County reveals proposed Birch Street project
- Historic White Bear Lake buildings offered in miniature
- Do environment a favor: recycle fishing line
- Retired art teacher paints the town
- In push for bond, district clarifies, compares, cites credits
- Football: Bears cruise at Roseville 35-13
- Visiting sandhill cranes adopt White Bear couple
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.