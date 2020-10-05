Mounds View girls soccer wrapped up a third-place finish in the Suburban East Conference last week blanking Irondale 3-0 on Tuesday.
The Mustangs then lost to White Bear Lake 1-0 in the conference tournament there Friday evening. The Bears scored in the 55th minute.
The Bears and Mustangs were among four teams competing for the conference championship, which will be decided by this post-season tournament that was added this year.
Scoring against Irondale were Charlotte Deibert, Olivia Gette and Ava Westlund.
The Mustangs (6-2-2) continues to show smothering defense, allowing just four games in 10 games while scoring 13. Lauren McAlpine is the goalie. The defensive corps includes Sarah Kothlow, Leah Ban, Ella Hebert and Olivia Gette, backed up by Claire Redlinger and Amelia Gregory.
Next for the Mustangs is Section 4AA starting Oct. 14. The section includes Stillwater and White Bear Lake, who played for the conference title on Tuesday. Mounds View is the only team Stillwater (currently 9-0-1) has not beaten (they tied 1-1), and has lost twice to the Bears by 1-0.
SEC final standings — Stillwater 8-0-1, White Bear Lake 7-2-0, Mounds View 6-1-2, East Ridge 6-3-1, Woodbury 6-3-0, Cretin-Derham Hall 3-5-2, Park of Cottage Grove 3-5-1, Roseville 3-6-1, Irondale 1-8-0, Forest Lake 0-10
