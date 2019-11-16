Four baseball players were among six Mounds View athletes signing national letters of intent on Wednesday.
Brett Bateman will play with the Minnesota Gophers. Also headed for Division I is Ian Bahn with South Dakota State.
Robert Hogan and Ike Mezzenga both signed with North Iowa Community College.
Lindsey Becher will play basketball for Concordia (St. Paul).
Alli Misialek will continue her swimming career at Wisconsin-Green Bay.
