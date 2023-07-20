The Shoreview Area Youth Baseball 13A Green team will travel to Target Field Aug. 26 to receive their championship rings for winning the Gopher State Tournament of Champions for the first time. The awarding of the rings will take place during the Minnesota Twins vs Texas Rangers game.
“They’re going to think they are major league baseball players getting a ring like the World Series,” head coach Nic Maylone laughed. “They are really pumped up about it!”
The team went into the tournament seeded at number four and were 7-0 defeating some of the top teams in the state, according to Maylone.
“The championship game was an emotional rollercoaster because it was a back and forth type of game and it came down to eight innings,” Maylone said. “There were 40 teams in the tournament and we beat the number one seed, the number three seed and the number five seed. In the championship game, we beat St. Michael-Albertville (number three seed) 17-14.”
Maylone said the players will be eighth-graders this fall. One of his motivational tools for his players this season was music.
“Our theme song of the year was “Break My Stride” by Matthew Wilder,” Maylone said.
“That song would come on when there was a motivation needed or maybe after a big win and it just fit every scenario. It’s a song that will forever be implanted in these kids’ minds.”
He noted one of the verses in the song fit the team perfectly — “Ain’t nothin’ gonna break my stride. Nobody gonna slow me down, oh no, I got to keep on moving. Ain’t nothin’ gonna break my stride. I’m running and I won’t touch ground. Oh no, I got to keep on moving.”
The team began their journey to the state championship in March. Maylone said they practiced in the snow to get to know each other and start team building. While going over statistics throughout the season, he said the team had over 35 practices, 12 hours of hitting instruction, played 40 games, 40 scrimmages and then won the state tournament.
“All that hard work and staying focused, developing as players and teammates came together,” Maylone said. “Winning the state championship is a direct result of the team culture that the players, parents, and coaches created. It was conducive to building confidence and leadership in the players and ultimately bringing that all together in the final championship game.”
