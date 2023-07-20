The Shoreview Area Youth Baseball 13A Green team will travel to Target Field Aug. 26 to receive their championship rings for winning the Gopher State Tournament of Champions for the first time. The awarding of the rings will take place during the Minnesota Twins vs Texas Rangers game. 

“They’re going to think they are major league baseball players getting a ring like the World Series,” head coach Nic Maylone laughed. “They are really pumped up about it!”

