A Shoreview resident will be Team USA’s heavyweight in the 2022 World Wrestling Championships in Serbia in September.
Hayden Zillmer, 30, former North Dakota State all-America wrestler, moved to Shoreview in 2016 to be close to the Pinnacle Wrestling School, of which he was a member. Pinnacle has since moved to Roseville.
“It’s a great community, and I enjoy getting out of the big metro area,” said Zillmer about his continued residence in Shoreview. He’s now a member of Gopher Wrestling Club.
Zillmer earned his Team USA slot by winning the 125 kilogram freestyle title at the Final X New York tournament on June 8 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre.
In the finals, Zillmer defeated Nick Gwiazdowski, a two-time world meet bronze medalist, in a best two of three series. He lost the opener 5-0 but won the next two, 4-3 and 6-5, rallying from a 5-0 deficit in the finale. For that, he was named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week.
“It’s a thrill, absolutely,” Zillmer said. “I’m 30 years old, and this is the first world team I’ve made. A lot of guys quit before they’e 30 to pursue different paths in life.
“I’ve been working for this for a long time. I’ve been close. I’ve made national teams six times. That’s top three in the country. The world team, that’s just the top guy at each weight.”
World tournaments are held in non-Olympic years. This year’s world meet is slated for Sept. 10-18 in Belgrade, Serbia.
Zillmer was a three-time state high school champion for Crosby-Ironton. At NDSU, he was a three-time NCAA Division I qualifier, where his best finish was sixth at 184 pounds in 2015. He continued to wrestle after college, with Minnesota Storm initially and then Gopher Wrestling Club.
Until this year, he wrestled at 97 kg (213 pounds) but that slot on the world team was already taken by the silver medalist in the most recent Olympics. “So, I moved up a class,” said Zillmer, who, at 225 pounds, is facing opponents up to 275 pounds.
Zillmer has an Education degree, and a masters in Recreation Sport and Leadership, but wrestling is his current full-time occupation. Along with competing, he coaches at a wrestling club in the Brainerd area.
His most recent competition was a meet in Africa where he placed second behind a three-time world champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.