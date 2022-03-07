Jacob (“J Roc”) Solheim of Mounds View picked up a sixth-place medal at the state wrestling tournament Saturday. He was the only one of seven Mustang state qualifiers to get on the podium.
A junior wrestling at 195 pounds, Solheim opened with a pin of Eastview’s Ethan Dupont in 1:49, then lost to Buffalo’s Macray Klohs 3-2. In the consolation brackets, he beat Park’s Alex Carr 10-2 and Stillwater’s Zachariah Hunter 13-0. lost to Mark Rendl of Forest Lake 9-5, and, in the fifth-place match, lost to Klohs again by pin in 3:47. He finished 41-6.
Joseph Muhlstein (26-4), freshman at 160, had one win, over Eagan’s Austin Kalina 8-2. He then lost to Buffalo’s Owen Herbst 11-0 and to Anoka’s Logan Jungling 8-2.
Brett Swenson (28-13) at 106 lost to Chase Mills of St. Michael-Albertville 9-0 and didn’t get a wrestle-back.
Brady Swenson (30-13) at 138 lost by tech fall to Blaine’s Luke Studer 19-4, and to St. Michael-Albertville’s Eli Dao 6-1.
Apollo Ashby (30-12) at 145 lost to Kyler Wong of Wayzata 10-2 and to Leo Tukhlynovych of Shakopee 9-2.
Quin Morgan (36-10) at 170 lost to Marco Christensen of Minnetonka 10-3 and to Bemidji’s Seth Newby by pin in 4:51.
Brady Alquist (32-11) at 182 lost to Anoka’s Jaden Burandt 3-0 and to Park Center’s Ismael Kante 7-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.