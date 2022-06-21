Sam Hentges, the Cleveland Guardians pitcher from Mounds View, has been very effective in a relief role this season.
In his second major league season, the 6-foot-6 left-hander has pitched 21 innings, in 21 appearances, giving up just four runs, for an earned-run-average of 1.64. He has struck out 27 batters while giving up just four walks and 12 hits, including two homers.
"He's attacking the strike zone with good stuff," Guardians manager Terry Francona said, in an Akron (Ohio) Beacon article in May. "He's missing bats, but in the strike zone. He's not just trying to pitch away from contact, he's being aggressive in the zone. ... He should be fine if he does that."
In his rookie season, 2021, Hentges went back and forth as a starter (due to injuries) and reliever and struggled with an 0-4 record and ERA of 7.90.
The Guardians are in Minnesota this week, facing the Twins on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. and Thursday at 12:10 p.m. The Twins lead the Central Division by one game over the Guardians, as of Monday.
Hentges, 25, signed for a reported $700,000 bonus after graduating from MVHS in 2014. He spent six years and part of a seventh in the minor leagues.
