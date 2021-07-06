Sam Hentges, Cleveland Indians rookie pitcher from Mounds View, played his first game in Minnesota since 2014 on Sunday when he started against the Minnesota Twins.
The homecoming did not go well, as the 6-foot-6 left-hander took a beating in an 8-2 loss to the Twins.
Hentges, 24, gave up six runs, six hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings, including home runs by Andrelton Simmons and Josh Donaldson, at Target Field. A contingent of about 35 friends and relatives was on hand.
His stint ended on a bizarre play that left a teammate seriously injured. Jorge Polanco checked his swing on a high fastball from Hentges but the ball hit the bat and blooped into the outfield. Right fielder Josh Naylor, chasing the pop fly, collided with second baseman Ernie Clement, spun in the air and landed hard and awkwardly on his right leg, breaking a bone. The game was delayed 12 minutes for paramedics to remove Naylor.
During that lull, Hentges was replaced by Justin Garza. The score was 4-1, but he left two runners on base, including Polanco, and both scored when Nelson Cruz homered off Garza to make it 7-1.
During the telecast, Fox Sports North showed a film clip of Hentges’ last game at Target Field when teammates mobbed him on the mound after they beat Eden Prairie 9-0 for the state championship.
Hentges signed with the Indians for a reported $700,000 bonus shortly after graduation. After six minor league seasons, he was called up to the big club on April 17.
Interviewed by the Star-Tribune, Hentges said it was “very cool” to stand on the mound at Target Field again, this time as a big leaguer. About how the game went, he reflected that the Twins have some good, veteran hitters and that he wasn’t at his best. “The breaking balls weren’t inducing swings the way they usually do, and the fastball command wasn’t great. So just not a great day at the ballpark.”
Hentges has a 1-2 record and 7.31 ERA in 35 2/3 innings. The Twins game was his fourth start. His lone win came in a relief role.
