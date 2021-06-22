Rogers named top metro player by Star-Tribune

Will Rogers, Mounds View catcher and pitcher, was honored by the Star Tribune as Metro Player of the Year last week.
Rogers generated a .406 batting average, seven homers and 22 RBI’s “against some of the best pitchers in the state,” the paper assessed, meaning the pitching-rich Suburban East Conference. On the mound, Rogers was 5-1 with an 0.78 ERA and 69 strikeouts, against just four walks, in 45 innings.
An outstanding defensive catcher, Rogers has signed with one of the nation’s top baseball programs, Arizona State, to play that position. A primary mentor for him has been his father, Travis, who was a catcher for New Mexico State, the Star-Tribune noted.
Mustang coach Mark Downey declared, “Will has made himself into one of the top defensive and offensive high school catchers in the country.”
Rogers is the fourth Mustang to get the Star-Tribune honor, joining Sam Hentges (2014), Max Knutson (2013), and Mark Pederson (1997).
