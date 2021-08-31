Mounds View High School sports is in full swing this week — including the football opener on Friday evening — as the 2021-22 athletic school year gets under way.
Football
The Mustangs, coming off a 1-5 season, will open Friday evening against Totino-Grace, a perennial power, in Fridley, 7 p.m. “They have worked hard this off season to be the best team that they can be,” coach Aaron Moberg said about his 2021 squad. “We will be relying on a number of guys to play on both sides of the ball.” Mustang captains are linebacker Andrew Molenaar, receiver Eric Pfenning-Wendt, tight end Ryan Edelman, defensive back Jack Kelly. The quarterback is Owen Wark, a junior. Top offensive player back is Antoine Voz, leading rusher last year with 204 yards in four games.
Cross country
The Mustang cross country teams will open Thursday at the St. Olaf College high school showcase in Northfield. Captains for the boys team are Elliott McArthur (defending section champion), Will Skelly and Max Derosier. The Mustangs were Section 5AA champs last year and placed eighth in the unofficial state meet (organized by coaches after MSHSL state tournaments were canceled). The captains of the girls team are Olivia Hoyhtya, Elizabeth Gregory, Abby Wick, and Eva Barsness. The Mustang girls were section runners-up and fourth in the conference last year.
Boys soccer
The Mustangs’ scheduled opener Thursday (at St. Paul Central) was rained out so they’re having a busy opening week with a northern trip to play Cloquet on Monday and Duluth East on Tuesday, then Minneapolis Washburn there Thursday, 7 p.m. The Mustangs, 9-1-4 and section champions last season, are led by returning all-conference players Foster Conlin (defender) and Joseph Swallen (midfielder).
Girls soccer
The Mustang girls soccer team opened Saturday with a rain-shortened 1-0 win over St. Paul Central at home. Charlotte Deibert found the net in the first half, assisted by Ava Tomas. The game was ended by rainfall with 22 minutes left. The Mustangs, 9-3-2 last season, will play at Apple Valley on Thursday, 7 p.m. “These girls are fierce and ready to compete with the best teams,” said coach Katelyn Fast. Her captains are Ana Ranallo, Ella Herbert, Ava Westlund, and Olivia Gette. Returning all-conference players are junior goalkeeper Lauren McAlpine (a sparkling 0.59 goals-against last year) and Deibert, senior midfielder.
Tennis
The Mustangs, who have one match in the books, a 5-2 win over Wayzata, were 14-0 and section champions last year. (There was no state tournament or they would have made their third straight trip.) They graduated six regulars but remain strong, led by all-conference Molly Austin (No. 1 singles), Emma Sun and Amanda Diao. “We have many new, talented players who came up from JV who will contribute right away,” coach Scott Sundstrom said. The Mustangs hosted two other metro powers, Mahtomedi and Breck, on Monday and Tuesday, and will host Cretin-Derham Hall in the conference opener Thursday.
Swimming
The Mustangs, section runners-up last year, opened Thursday the conference relays at East Ridge. In that five-team event, the Mustangs won three of the eight relays, with Alana Schmitzer in three of them, Brynn Mills and Maren Durand in two each, and Caroline Galas, Daisy Bai, Erika Turkington, and Audrey Quackenbush in one each. The Mustangs will host Irondale on Thursday in the conference opener. Captains are Darah Ostrom, Sara Wilkowske, Eleanor Lynch, Bai and Corrina Schell.
Volleyball
Also coming off a strong season is Mustang volleyball, which returns five regulars from an 11-3 team. “We should have some decent numbers on offense. I think it’s gonna be a good year,” coach Tom Weko said. The Mustangs opened against Centennial on Tuesday and will host Spring Lake Park on Thursday evening. Captains are Olivia Johnson, Julia Wong and Hadley Streit. Their top four in kills return, led by sophomore Audrey Kocon, who had 171. They have to replace an excellent veteran setter.
Bruce Strand is a sports contributing writer for Press Publications. He can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
