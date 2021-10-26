The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
• A St. Paul woman, 24, was arrested for DWI at 12:34 a.m. Oct. 3 in the 4200 block of Snail Lake Blvd., following a report of a vehicle driving on flat tires.
• A St. Paul man, 19, was cited Oct. 3 on Lexington Avenue N. and Tanglewood Drive for driving after suspension and failure to provide proof of insurance. A valid driver was summoned to drive the vehicle home from the traffic stop.
• A golf cart was reported stolen Oct. 3 from an underground garage at Edison at Rice Creek in the 5800 block of Rice Creek Parkway. The suspect vehicle was seen entering the open garage door by following another vehicle and exiting with the golf cart shortly afterward. After the golf cart was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, it was recovered by the Mounds View Police Department on Oct. 7.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight Oct. 3-4 from a Ford Econoline parked in a driveway in the 1700 block of Hillview Road.
• Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered a stolen license plate Oct. 5 in the 3200 block of Park Overlook Drive after a suspicious vehicle was reported parked on the complainant’s street after midnight with a frantic male transferring items to an unknown vehicle. The plates were registered to a vehicle stolen out of St. Paul, and the vehicle was registered to a dealership in Austin.
• Deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol in pursuing a vehicle that fled from a felony traffic stop at 11:04 p.m. Oct. 5 on County Road I at I-35W and continued south along I-35W. The chase lasted seven minutes and covered 11 miles, resulting in the arrest of two adult males, after stop sticks and PIT maneuvers were executed.
• A juvenile was arrested Oct. 5 in the 500 block of Cardigan Road for causing approximately $30,000 in damage to property at Lionsgate Academy. The student broke a window, water pipe and classroom equipment. After he was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center, a report was sent to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Oct. 6 from a Ford Econoline belonging to Youth Investment Foundation of Medina as it was parked in a church parking lot in the 3900 block of Victoria Street N.
• An Albertville man on Oct. 7 reported $3,000 fraudulently withdrawn from his account at a Shoreview bank in the 1000 block of Highway 96. The fraud started when the victim lost his wallet in St. Paul and before he filed a report for credit card fraud in Maplewood. The case is under investigation.
• A Mounds View woman reported a purse stolen from her vehicle Oct. 7 as it was parked in the 1900 block of County Road I after the trunk window was shattered for access. Credit cards from the stolen purse were used at the Shoreview Target by two suspects.
• A resident in the 1500 block of Hall Street reported his neighbor for breaking into his home Oct. 7. No property has been reported missing.
• A wallet belonging to a Farmington man was reported found Oct. 7 in the 4100 block of
Rustic Place.
• A Minneapolis woman reported miscellaneous clothing and a backpack stolen Oct. 7 from a vehicle parked in an employee lot in the 500 block of Highway 96. A passenger window was broken in for access.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported items missing from her apartment Oct. 7. With no signs of forced entry, the complainant said she believed someone had access to her unit.
• A Mahtomedi woman reported her vehicle stolen at gunpoint Oct. 8 in the 100 block of Grass Lake Place. The complainant was able to recover her phone before the vehicle was taken, but left her purse in the car. Her credit cards have been canceled. The victim was able to provide a detailed description of the assailant, and the case is now under investigation.
• An unoccupied vehicle stolen from a South St. Paul woman was recovered at 4:11 a.m. Oct. 9 on I-694 between Victoria and Rice Streets.
• A vehicle key was reported stolen Oct. 11 from the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. after
the complainant let an unknown male stay at the apartment. Deputies advised that the
complainant get the vehicle rekeyed at a
dealership.
• A resident in the 100 block of Grass Lake Place reported the driver’s side window of his vehicle smashed in overnight Oct. 9-10. The complainant is in the process of canceling his credit cards, because a wallet was taken from the center console during the crime.
• A vehicle was reported for rear-ending a school bus at 1:36 p.m. Oct. 11 on Lexington Avenue N. and County Road E as the bus was conducting a safety check for trains at a railroad crossing. The accident resulted in minor damage to the driver’s vehicle and no injuries to the five children aboard the bus.
• A Little Canada man, 31, and a St. Paul woman, 37, were cited at 4:18 p.m. Oct. 11 for threatening six juveniles with a knife as they tried to enter a convenience store in the 3900 block of Rice Street to buy snacks. After a Keep Our Kops Safe alert was issued, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the subjects a short time later.
• An Anoka man, 29, was banned from a fitness center in the 1000 block of Highway 96 at 4:40 a.m. Oct. 12 after he was caught working out without a membership at the establishment and refused to leave.
• Hummingbird Floral and Gifts in the 4000 block of Rice Street reported a scam caller Oct. 12 who ordered floral arrangements and iTune gift cards to be delivered for relatives in the area. The caller’s credit card purchase was approved, so the business purchased the gift cards. Upon delivery, the local resident to
receive the items said she had never heard of the sender. The business lost $800.
• A 31-year-old Aurora, Illinois, woman was arrested for second-degree DUI Oct. 12 on southbound Hodgson Road and County Road I following a complaint of an intoxicated driver. The subject has been charged in Ramsey
County Court.
• The Speedway store in the 5900 block of Rice Creek Parkway reported a subject for distracting a clerk on Oct. 12 and grabbing two cartons of cigarettes off the counter before fleeing.
• Management of Carew Properties in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported multiple mailbox thefts overnight Oct. 12-13 after video surveillance showed a male breaking into mailboxes and stealing mail.
• Deputies collected miscellaneous ammunition found by a citizen in the 5600 block of Royal Oaks Drive Oct. 14.
• A resident in the 4200 block of Victoria Court reported receiving scam phone calls Oct. 14 from a person impersonating the Ramsey County Sheriff and claiming a false warrant on the complainant. Although the complainant recognized the scam, the calls continued. Real deputies called the scammer back; the scammer hung up on them. Later, deputies themselves received a threatening text. No money was lost by either the complainant or deputies.
• A Shoreview man reported his rear license plate stolen in the 1300 block of Meadow Avenue Oct. 14 after he left work the previous day when Roseville police pointed it out to him during a traffic stop for a missing license plate.
• A homeless Anoka man, 29, was banned Oct. 15 from an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N., following complaints about his sleeping in the stairwell of the
building.
• A Spring Lake Park woman reported an attempted check fraud Oct. 15 after a drive-thru teller in the 1000 block of Highway 96 recognized potential fraud and alerted the complainant. The alleged thief fled the scene.
• Deputies recovered a set of keys for a Porsche Oct. 15 in the area of Rice Street and I-694 and placed them into property. The keys may be linked to a carjacking in that area a few days prior.
• A satchel and five pairs of sunglasses were reported stolen Oct. 16 from an unlocked car parked in a driveway in the 500 block of
Elaine Avenue.
• A Canyon man reported a jacket stolen Oct. 16 from the back seat of an unlocked car parked in a driveway in the 5600 block of Heather Ridge Drive while he was in town for a visit.
• A Madison, Wisconsin, man reported job site keys stolen from his work vehicle parked at a construction site in the 400 block of Catherine Lane after it was rummaged through sometime over the weekend of Oct. 16-18.
— Compiled by Loretta Harding
