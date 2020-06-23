Pole vaulter Fixsen makes All-America as freshman for Georgia

Julia Fixsen, pole vaulting star from Mounds View, had a superb freshman season for the University of Georgia, earning All-America status and qualifying for the Olympic trials.
Fixsen vaulted 14-7 1/2 inches at the Southeast Conference meet at Texas A&M in March, placing second behind Lisa Gunnarson of Louisiana State, who had the same height but fewer misses. An Arkansas athlete had the same height and finished third. They all qualified for the NCAA meet, which unfortunately was canceled due to COVID-19.
Fixsen topped 14 feet four times that day, after never doing so previously. She tied for the sixth-best vault nationally and was the only freshman in the top 20. She was named to the NCAA Division I All-America team.
Battling an ankle injury, her previous season best in five meets was 13-10, which won an invitational meet.
“I’ve been waiting so long and working so hard for this moment, and now that I’ve gone over the 14 feet barrier and even higher, I think it’s just beginning,” Fixsen said. “I’ve had some fire in me that has been caged up for so long, and that’s what my coach has trying to get out of me.”
ESPN coverage of her last two successful jumps at the SEC meet can be seen on Facebook. Her mother, Laura, reported that the announcer kept highlighting her personal bests “so the entire crowd was really into her last three heights. The place was going nuts every time she made it.”
Before the SEC meet, her career best was 13-11 1/4 in 2018 at the U.S. Junior Nationals in Bloomington, Indiana. She holds the Minnesota state high school record of 13-9 1/4, set while winning the state title her junior year.
The SEC meet was the end of the season: nationals were canceled due to the pandemic. Fixsen and her teammates were in Albuquerque, New Mexico, practicing for nationals when they were canceled.
The 2020 Olympics were also canceled and moved to 2021. Fixsen said she will have to requalify for the Olympic trials next year.
This summer, track and field is shut down, along with most sports activities.
“I am not able to pole vault during this time,” Fixsen said. “I am, however, working out every day focusing on maintaining strength, stability and flexibility.’
