John Pass is the new girls soccer coach for Mounds View, succeeding Katelyn Fast, who headed one of the school’s most successful programs. 

Pass, hired by activities director Jim Galvin, played high school soccer for Hopkins. He played club soccer for Wings Soccer Association, Minnesota Thunder Academy, and Tonka United. 

