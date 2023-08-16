John Pass is the new girls soccer coach for Mounds View, succeeding Katelyn Fast, who headed one of the school’s most successful programs.
Pass, hired by activities director Jim Galvin, played high school soccer for Hopkins. He played club soccer for Wings Soccer Association, Minnesota Thunder Academy, and Tonka United.
He has coached at Hopkins, Tonka United, North Suburban Soccer Association (NSSA), and Mounds Park Academy, where he was head coach last year. Pass was group director for girls U10-13 at NSSA and for girls U11-12 for Tonka United.
Pass observed about his new team: “My first impressions are that they are very committed to the program, unified, and driven to improve and maintain the standards that they've set for themselves over the past few years.”
