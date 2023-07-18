MOORE

Oliver Moore, drafted 19th by the Chicago Blackhawks, played for Totino-Grace High School and the U.S. National Team Development Program

 Matt Zambonin, NTDP

Mounds View native Oliver Moore was one of the most coveted players in the recent National Hockey League draft and went to the Chicago Blackhawks with the 19th pick — the first of 15 Minnesotans drafted.

Moore, who has signed with the Minnesota Gophers, got his start in the Mounds View/Irondale youth program. He played for Totino-Grace as as a freshman and sophomore, and for the National Team Development Program (NTDP) in Ann Arbor, MI, as a junior and senior.

