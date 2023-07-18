Mounds View native Oliver Moore was one of the most coveted players in the recent National Hockey League draft and went to the Chicago Blackhawks with the 19th pick — the first of 15 Minnesotans drafted.
Moore, who has signed with the Minnesota Gophers, got his start in the Mounds View/Irondale youth program. He played for Totino-Grace as as a freshman and sophomore, and for the National Team Development Program (NTDP) in Ann Arbor, MI, as a junior and senior.
Regarded as the fastest skater in this year’s draft and skilled on both ends of the rink, Moore was ranked No. 8 among North American prospects by NHL Central Scouting. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound center had 31 goals and 44 assists in 61 games for the USA U18 team last season.
Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson told reporters that the team had been trying to trade up to get Moore and “did not envision a scenario where he would be available at No. 19.” The Blackhawks also had the first pick in the draft and chose consensus No. 1 Connor Bedard of British Columbia.
Blackhawks scouting director Mike Doneghey assessed Moore as follows to the Chicago Sun-Times: “He’s got a really fast brain. He can fly, but his brain and feet are on the same page. He processes the game so well …. He gets lots of offensive chances because of his speed, but he’s very detail-oriented in the defensive zone.”
Moore, interviewed by the Sun-Times, said, “I take pride in my defensive game a lot, and I think my transition to offense is really good for my age. I’m just a fast player, and I think a lot of NHL teams like to play fast. Obviously the Hawks do, too.”
A total of 224 players were chosen by the NHL’s 32 teams in the seven-round draft, held June 28-29 in Nashville, Tenn. The only other Minnesotan taken in the first round was Rosemount native Charley Stramel, an NDTP teammate of Moore’s, by the Minnesota Wild at No. 21. Minnesota, with 15 picks, had by far the most of any state. New York was next with six.
